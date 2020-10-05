London woman charged for weekend armed robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A London woman is facing armed robbery charges after a hold-up at a convenience store over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 10:20 p.m., London police say a man was working inside a convenience store located at 2045 Dundas St. E. when a female entered the business.

Police say the woman was wearing a mask with her hood pulled over her head. Police say she approached the front counter holding a gun and demanded money from the employee.

The female suspect then fled the area on foot with the money, and London police were contacted.

At 11:55 p.m., officers found and arrested a suspect nearby and seized a replica firearm.

A 51-year-old London woman is charged with five firearm-related offences, including armed robbery and possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

There were no reported injuries.

The accused is scheduled to appear in London court Monday by way of video.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).