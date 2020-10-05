Menu

Canada

Canadian blueberries come under U.S. trade officials’ scrutiny

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2020 12:55 pm
WASHINGTON, Wash. — After waging war on Canadian dairy, steel and aluminum, Donald Trump’s White House is setting its sights on foreign berry farmers and vegetable growers.

Read more: Tariffs unnecessary as North American economy reboots, Trudeau tells Trump

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is exploring whether domestic farmers are being hurt by imports of blueberries and raspberries from Canada and Mexico.

Lighthizer last week asked the U.S. International Trade Commission to investigate whether domestic farmers are being hurt by increased blueberry imports.

The B.C. Blueberry Council says it has retained legal counsel as a result of the USITC investigation.

Council executive director Anju Gill says she’s hopeful the close working relationship between the U.S. and Canadian industries will stave off any protectionist measures.

Read more: CUSMA just took effect. Here’s why Canada is facing new tariff threats from the U.S.

Senators from Maine have written Lighthizer to ask that certain wild blueberry products from Canada be exempted from any forthcoming tariffs.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
