Safety concerns arise at Peterborough-area high school crossing

There are small flashing lights above a crossover at Crestwood Secondary School in Cavan Monaghan Township.

The concern is motorists can’t see the lights flashing until they’re right at the crossover because of the size of the lights.

“That is some of the feedback we’ve gotten from the motorists that the flashing lights aren’t that visible in the daylight,” said Peterborough Police traffic Sgt. Ryan Wilson.

“At the end of the day, it’s up to the motorists to be vigilant and know what’s on the road. It’s on them to stop for pedestrians.”

After a few near misses, Peterborough Police Service, which also patrols the neighbouring Cavan Monaghan Township, was asked to watch the crossover and provide feedback of what they observe to council.

The difference between a crossover and crosswalk is a crossover has flashing lights and signage to alert drivers, whereas a crosswalk is typically at a traffic light or intersection.

The Crestwood crossover is at Sherbrooke Street and Longview Drive just outside of the city limits.

Those using the crossing often go to the high school or the nearby James Strath Public School.

Peterborough Police didn’t lay fines over the two days they observed the area, but noted the lights were hard to see.

Wilson notes that motorists do not have to stop for the flashing lights if no pedestrians are present, but they must stop to allow pedestrians to cross and cannot proceed until the pedestrian is completely off of the roadway.

“If motorists don’t stop at the crossover, or you proceed before the pedestrians are out of the crossover, the minimum set fine is $365 and four demerit points,” he said.

The crossover was installed by the township public works staff in the summer of 2019 to address concerns of students and parents crossing Sherbrooke, which is a busy east-west route.

On Monday, township council discussed changing the lights, installing a crossing guard, designating the area as a school zone and even putting up no parking signs along Longview.

“I think it’s appalling that motorists aren’t recognizing a crosswalk there,” said coun. Ryan Huntley. “That is just scary.”

“There’s definitely a problem with motorists not seeing the lights,” added mayor Scott McFadden. “We do need to do something quickly to address the immediate concern.”

The original staff report called on council to address the problem with a temporary crossing guard, but council opted to not go that route.

Instead the township is going to ask for increased enforcement at the crossing by Peterborough Police.

Township engineering technician Evan Greiger said a new light to draw more attention to the crossing will be installed by the end of the week and the crossover will be repainted.

Sherbrooke Street is a county road.

Council voted in-favour of sending a letter to Peterborough County to designate the area as a school zone and to ‘declutter the area’ of some of the other signage along Sherbrooke.

