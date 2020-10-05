Manitoba health officials to update COVID-19 situation after two deaths on the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba health officials will hold a press conference Monday after two people died from the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The press conference will start at 1 p.m. Global News will livestream it here.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be updating the province on the current situation.

On Sunday, public health officials said a man in his 50s from Winnipeg was the province’s 23rd death related to COVID-19.

On Saturday, the province said a woman in her 80s, who caught the virus during an outbreak at Parkview Place Care Home, was the 22nd victim.

