Health

Manitoba health officials to update COVID-19 situation after two deaths on the weekend

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Cameron Friesen speaks during a COVID-19 press conference at the Manitoba legislature in Winnipeg on March 27, 2020. The Manitoba government is planning to give people more freedom to visit loved ones in personal care homes. Currently, people are allowed outdoor visits only, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Health Minister Cameron Friesen says the government is looking to build all-season, heated shelters next to all personal care homes by the fall so that the visits can continue through the winter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods.
Manitoba health officials will hold a press conference Monday after two people died from the novel coronavirus over the weekend.

The press conference will start at 1 p.m. Global News will livestream it here.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s Chief Public Health Officer, and Health Minister Cameron Friesen will be updating the province on the current situation.

On Sunday, public health officials said a man in his 50s from Winnipeg was the province’s 23rd death related to COVID-19.

Read more: Manitoba records 23rd COVID-19 death, 36 new cases

On Saturday, the province said a woman in her 80s, who caught the virus during an outbreak at Parkview Place Care Home, was the 22nd victim.

