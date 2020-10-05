Belleville man strikes grocery employee for getting too close: police

Belleville police escorted an elderly man from a local store after he allegedly struck a store employee with his cane over the weekend.
On Sunday morning, police were called to a north end grocery store regarding a disturbance.
According to police, the man became upset with a store employee because the store employee was within six feet of him.
He then allegedly struck the employee with his cane.
A 61-year-old Belleville man was escorted from the store following the manager’s request.
