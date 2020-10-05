Menu

Canada

Belleville man strikes grocery employee for getting too close: police

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 5, 2020 11:01 am
Belleville police escorted an elderly man from a local store after he allegedly struck a store employee with his cane over the weekend.

On Sunday morning, police were called to a north end grocery store regarding a disturbance.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS: Belleville chief of police steps down after long career in law enforcement

According to police, the man became upset with a store employee because the store employee was within six feet of him.

He then allegedly struck the employee with his cane.

A 61-year-old Belleville man was escorted from the store following the manager’s request.

