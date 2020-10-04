RCMP investigating after crash kills 76-year-old from Cole Harbour

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a fatal crash on Sunday.
RCMP say at approximately noon, officers, along with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency and paramedics, responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on Crowell Road near East Lawrencetown, N.S.
An SUV was located on its side in the ditch when first responders arrive at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old from Cole Harbour, was transported to Dartmouth General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Two passengers were transported to hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The road was closed until 4:30 p.m. AT as a collision analyst attended the scene.
RCMP say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.
