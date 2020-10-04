Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday:

Status of cases in Toronto

Toronto Public Health is reporting a total of 20,662 coronavirus cases in the city, which is up by 235.

A total of 17,028 people have recovered, while the city has recorded a total of 1,302 deaths.

There are 78 people in Toronto who are hospitalized with the virus.

As of 2 pm on Oct. 3 there have been 20,662 #COVID19 cases in TO (235 new since Oct. 2), 78 people are in hospital (6 new), 1,302 deaths (2 new) & 17,028 people recovered (198 new). Today's totals include 1 death added due to data cleaning. More info: https://t.co/iWSQe4K5Rv pic.twitter.com/DebEc41pDb — Toronto Public Health (@TOPublicHealth) October 4, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Mason Road JPS in Toronto to reopen Tuesday

The Toronto District School Board says Mason Road Junior Public School will reopen on Tuesday after a coronavirus outbreak forced it to be closed last week.

The Scarborough elementary school was initially supposed to reopen on Monday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The TDSB said three teachers and one student tested positive, leading to the closure.

Following the completion of their investigation, Toronto Public Health has said that Mason Road JPS will be able to re-open to students and staff on Tuesday, October 6 following a closure last week. Letters and phone calls are being shared with families now. — Toronto District School Board (@tdsb) October 4, 2020

‘I don’t want to go through this ever in my life again,’ LTC resident tells Ontario inquiry

One by one, residents of Ontario’s long-term care homes described the emotional devastation caused by the COVID-19 lockdown to an independent inquiry — and implored the government to address isolation before the second wave of COVID-19 crashes down.

Story continues below advertisement

Lonely, depressed, muzzled and trapped are some of the words the residents used to describe the pandemic to the Long-Term Care COVID-19 Commission by video conference.

Ontario reports 566 cases

Ontario reported 566 cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 54,199.

“Sixty-two per cent of today’s cases are in people under the age of 40. There are 534 more resolved cases.”

Elliott said the province completed nearly 39,700 additional tests. Ontario has now completed a total of 4,089,119 tests. Nearly 79,000 remain under investigation.

“Due to a data review at [Toronto Public Health], a number of cases and deaths that occurred in the spring or summer are being reported today,” Elliott said.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement sent to Global News, Toronto Public Health said 10 of the cases reported Sunday are from the spring or summer.

A total of seven deaths were also reported on Sunday, with three of them being added due to a data review process. The provincial death toll now stands at 2,975.