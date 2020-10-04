Winnipeg police warning of COVID-19-related frauds and scams

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are warning about a number of scams and frauds that have popped up due to COVID-19.

Police say to keep your guard up for the following scams seen by the Anti-Fraud Centre of Canada:

Cleaning or heating companies offering duct cleaning services or air filters to protect from COVID-19

People posing as staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization offering fake lists for sale of COVID-19 infected people in your neighbourhood

People pretending to be from the Public Health Agency of Canada, giving false results saying you have tested positive for COVID-19 and then tricking you into confirming your health card and credit card numbers for a prescription.

Police say there are also people pretending to be financial advisers pressuring people to invest in “hot” new stocks related to the coronavirus or those offering financial aid and/or loans to help you get through the shutdowns.

Watch out for loan scams during COVID-19 pandemic, experts warn

Another thing to be on guard about is people offering to help you fill out a CERB application.

There are also people going door-to-door trying to sell household decontamination services and companies offering fast COVID-19 tests for sale. However, only health-care providers can perform the tests and no other tests are genuine or guaranteed to provide accurate results.

In the health scams, police warn of those selling fraudulent products that claim to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Police say many people fall victim to frauds and scams, but far too many people never report it.

Police say it’s important to report it because not only can it help you possibly recover any losses, it helps officers protect the community from future frauds and scams.

Officials say it’s important to document all information about the fraud including receipts, copies of emails and/or text messages.

You can contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501 or the Winnipeg police non-emergency line at 204-986-6222 or at winnipeg.ca/police.