Winnipeg launching green bin pilot project

The City of Winnipeg is rolling out a new green bin pilot project starting on Monday.

The program will collect food waste, diverting it from the landfill and turning it into compost at the Brady Resource Management Facility.

Items that go into the green bin include food scraps like meat, fish and bones as well as eggshells, dairy products and condiments.

Green bins also accept paper products like take out bags, greasy pizza boxes and used tissues and napkins.

Around 4,000 households were chosen for the pilot project — in the Daniel McIntyre, Inkster Gardens, Linden Woods, Mission Gardens and St. George neighbourhoods.

The city says those neighbourhoods were selected as a way to represent a diversity of Winnipeggers and types of homes.

After the two-year pilot project is complete, city councillors will vote to determine if the program will roll out citywide.