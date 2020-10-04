Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Winnipeg launching green bin pilot project

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted October 4, 2020 12:01 pm
A City of Calgary truck collects a green cart composting bin.
A City of Calgary truck collects a green cart composting bin. File Photo

The City of Winnipeg is rolling out a new green bin pilot project starting on Monday.

The program will collect food waste, diverting it from the landfill and turning it into compost at the Brady Resource Management Facility.

Read more: 4,000 Winnipeg homes chosen to be part of food waste pilot project

Items that go into the green bin include food scraps like meat, fish and bones as well as eggshells, dairy products and condiments.

Green bins also accept paper products like take out bags, greasy pizza boxes and used tissues and napkins.

Trending Stories

Around 4,000 households were chosen for the pilot project — in the Daniel McIntyre, Inkster Gardens, Linden Woods, Mission Gardens and St. George neighbourhoods.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Say goodbye to smelly compost: Easy ways to make your kitchen eco-friendly' Say goodbye to smelly compost: Easy ways to make your kitchen eco-friendly
Say goodbye to smelly compost: Easy ways to make your kitchen eco-friendly

The city says those neighbourhoods were selected as a way to represent a diversity of Winnipeggers and types of homes.

After the two-year pilot project is complete, city councillors will vote to determine if the program will roll out citywide.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of WinnipegGarbagecompostingCompostGreen BinReuserecylcing
Flyers
More weekly flyers