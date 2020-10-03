Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after break-in and shooting in Surrey, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 7:44 pm
Surrey RCMP is investigating an overnight shooting in the Newton area.
Surrey RCMP is investigating an overnight shooting in the Newton area.

A 67-year-old man is in hospital with critical injuries after a shooting in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood early Saturday morning.

Surrey RCMP says it was called to a break-and-enter and shooting in the 5800-block of 129 Street just before 3 a.m.

Read more: Surrey shooting tied to Metro Vancouver gang conflict: RCMP

The victim, who is not known to police, was rushed to hospital, where his condition was stabilized, said police.

The suspect fled before police arrived. He is described as a tall and skinny man wearing a black shirt and black pants.

The Surrey RCMP serious crimes unit is leading the investigation, and Mounties said they are still trying to determine whether the attack was targeted and whether the injured man was the indented victim.

CrimeSurreySurrey RCMPSurrey shootingCritical Conditionsurrey break inNewton shooting
