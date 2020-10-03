Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatoon, surrounding area under air quality advisory due to fire near Martensville

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 1:31 pm
Fire burning at BN Steels and Metals just off Highway 12 north of Saskatoon.
Fire burning at BN Steels and Metals just off Highway 12 north of Saskatoon. Devon Latchuk/ Global News

People in Saskatoon may experience smoke drifting through the area on Saturday due to a fire just north of the city.

The blaze has been burning since early Thursday afternoon at the BN Steels and Metals off Highway 12 near Martensville.

Read more: Air quality advisory lifted for Lower Mainland, most parts of southern B.C. now ‘low risk’

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment issued an air quality advisory on Friday due to the heavy smoke and building materials the fire is burning.

Levels of smoke are expected to vary through the day Saturday.

Read more: How the U.S. wildfires are impacting air quality from B.C. to Ontario

The RM of Corman Park said in an advisory the fire has the potential to cause serious emergency situations due to the smoke.

Motorists are also advised to travel with caution past the area. People with respiratory issues are asked to take extra precautions and limit exposure.

 

