Saskatoon, surrounding area under air quality advisory due to fire near Martensville

Send this page to someone via email

People in Saskatoon may experience smoke drifting through the area on Saturday due to a fire just north of the city.

The blaze has been burning since early Thursday afternoon at the BN Steels and Metals off Highway 12 near Martensville.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment issued an air quality advisory on Friday due to the heavy smoke and building materials the fire is burning.

Levels of smoke are expected to vary through the day Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement

The RM of Corman Park said in an advisory the fire has the potential to cause serious emergency situations due to the smoke.

Motorists are also advised to travel with caution past the area. People with respiratory issues are asked to take extra precautions and limit exposure.

1:51 Okanagan pets impacted by poor air quality Okanagan pets impacted by poor air quality