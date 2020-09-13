Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon emergency responders fighting fire on Ave I South

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted September 13, 2020 9:33 pm
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a building fire on Avenue I S around 6:30 p.m.
Saskatoon firefighters were called to a building fire on Avenue I S around 6:30 p.m. Brady Ratzlaff / Global News

Saskatoon emergency responders are currently at a fire in the 200 block of Avenue I South.

Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department, the Saskatoon Police and Medavie Health Services West paramedics were called to a fire at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Several fire engines are at the scene, as well as police cars and an ambulance.

Read more: Patient burned in Saskatoon hospital fire

The fire appeared to be contained by 7 p.m., though the building was still smoking at that time.

This story is developing and will be updated when possible.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireSaskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Fire DepartmentSaskatoon FireSaskatoonSaskatoon FirefightersMedavie Health Services WestBuilding Fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers