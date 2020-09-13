Saskatoon emergency responders fighting fire on Ave I South

Saskatoon emergency responders are currently at a fire in the 200 block of Avenue I South.
Members of the Saskatoon Fire Department, the Saskatoon Police and Medavie Health Services West paramedics were called to a fire at approximately 6:30 p.m.
Several fire engines are at the scene, as well as police cars and an ambulance.
The fire appeared to be contained by 7 p.m., though the building was still smoking at that time.
This story is developing and will be updated when possible.
