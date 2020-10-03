N.B. reports 1 new COVID-19 case, investigates risk of 12 cases in Baileyville, Maine

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials are reporting one new travel-related case of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The case is an individual in their 20s and is self-isolating in the Saint John region.

Officials also say they are investigating potential risk in St. Stephen, after 12 workers at the Woodland Pulp mill in Baileyville, Maine, tested positive on Thursday.

According to a news release, the N.B. Department of Health is working with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate potential risk.

“At this time, we are not aware of any confirmed cases from this site of employment that pose a risk to the residents of St. Stephen,” Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in the release.

“We anticipate that over the coming two days we will receive additional results from the testing being undertaken in Maine.”

Residents of St. Stephen are advised to comply with public health measures including physical distancing, wearing masks in public, avoiding contact with people at risk, and frequent handwashing.

There are six active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick.

To date, the province has confirmed 201 cases of COVID-19 and has seen 193 recoveries.

There have been two deaths as a result of the virus, both in the Campbellton region.

As of Saturday, 79,422 New Brunswick tests have been completed.

New Brunswick continues to be a part of the Atlantic bubble. You can learn what you need to do ahead of time for each province here.