Canada

North Preston to march for justice again on Saturday

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted October 3, 2020 10:21 am
Click to play video 'North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police' North Preston marchers demand justice and community investment through defunding police
WATCH: (Aug. 1, 2020) About a hundred people marched through Canada’s largest and oldest Indigenous Black community demanding justice after more than a century of racism endured in Nova Scotia.

Canada’s oldest and largest Black community is organizing its second march to demand justice for African Nova Scotian communities.

On Aug. 1, about a hundred people marched through the streets of North Preston demanding justice and community investment, after more than a century of systemic racism endured in Nova Scotia.

Read more: N.S. premier defends apology, says he isn’t imposing solution on racialized communities

North Preston is has a long history of stigmatizing and discriminatory treatment from police, media and politicians.

“They bulldozed over our homes and our church and we never received justice,” Africville survivor Eddie Carvery told Global News in the August march.

That day marked Emancipation Day, which celebrates the abolition of slavery across the British Empire.

A second march is being held on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Click to play video 'Canada’s first all-Black volunteer fire department hall sold back to African Nova Scotian community' Canada’s first all-Black volunteer fire department hall sold back to African Nova Scotian community
Canada’s first all-Black volunteer fire department hall sold back to African Nova Scotian community

According to a Facebook post by North Preston community organizer Evangeline Downey, marchers will be calling for investment into community development.

Among other demands, they ask for infrastructure to pool funds for community organizations that work towards community development of North Preston.

They also call for the defunding of RCMP and redirecting $10 million a day into community development across Canada.

More to come…

— With files from Elizabeth McSheffrey.

