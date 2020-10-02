Kelowna man takes on Everest Challenge for charity

Kelowna’s Ross St. George is the latest athlete to take on the Everest Challenge.

“This summer has been a real teaching lesson for me to get outside, exercise, to push my body and set some goals,” said Ross, St. George.

“Because of that lifestyle I have lived this summer I have been able to avoid that COVID-19 anxiety we have been hearing so much about.”

The Everest Challenge has athletes around the world competing against each other as they climb the equivalent of Mount Everest from home. St. George will have to complete approximately 34 continuous laps of the mountain within 24 hours to complete his goal.

“My goal is to do it in about 20 to 22 hours if my math is right I can do it in 17 hours I am hoping to do half-hour laps,” said St. Geoge.

“I am just going to set out at 3 a.m. with my headlamp on and keep putting one foot in front of the other and hopefully finish by midnight.”

While he prepares for the extreme sporting challenge, he is also fundraising, hoping to raise enough money to help Elevation Outdoors. The charity takes youth outdoors to experience everything from hiking to biking to snowboarding and the funds raised will help keep their scholarship programs for underprivileged youth to participate in sports going over the winter.

“If he hits his $2,500 target that is four full scholarship seats in our snowboard program that get created,” said Michael Greer, Elevation Outdoors executive director.

“That can be really impactful not only for us as an organization but that is for youth to have a life-changing experience when the opportunity is shrinking because of COVID-19.”

Greer said that after losing many fundraising opportunities this year due to the pandemic the chance to continue their scholarship program is crucial.

St. George will be climbing Knox this Monday, Oct. 5 from 3 a.m. in the morning until approximately midnight.

