Moose Jaw cop fired for alleged misconduct won’t get his job back

A former Moose Jaw police officer will not get his job back after he withdrew his appeal that challenged his dismissal.

Alan Murdock, a 20-year-veteran of the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS) was fired on June 19, 2019 for alleged misconduct, nearly a month after he was placed on probation for neglect of duty according to public documents.

The former constable immediately challenged the allegations by appealing his firing.

A disciplinary hearing was scheduled but then adjourned several times as Murdock hired a lawyer but then chose to represent himself, before he finally settled on another lawyer.

Then on Oct. 1, Murdock withdrew his appeal days before the hearing was set to begin where dozens of witnesses were to be called to testify against him.

As a result, his firing from the service stands confirmed the MJPS’s lawyer Destiny Gibney.

Despite the matter concluding, the events that resulted in Murdock’s firing from the MJPS remains unknown.

“Because the hearing itself was to be the venue for full public information about the dismissal, the hearing’s cancellation following Mr. Murdock’s withdrawal of his appeal has eliminated that avenue of public information,” Moose Jaw Police Chief Rick Bourassa said in a press release.

“As we value our relationship with our community members and truly believe that policing is dependent upon public trust and transparency, we are exploring other appropriate avenues to ensure the public is provided the information in order to serve the public interest.”

The Moose Jaw Police Service says they will notify the public when more information becomes available.

Murdock could not be reached for comment.

