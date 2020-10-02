Winnipeg Jets ink backup Laurent Brossoit

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets won’t be in the market for a new backup goalie when NHL free agency begins next week.

The Jets announced goalie Laurent Brossoit signed a one-year contract on Friday.

The new deal will pay Brossoit $1.5 million. It’s a small raise from the $1.2 million he made last season in his second year with the team.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck named a finalist for Vezina Trophy

The 27-year-old would have become an unrestricted free agent.

Brossoit made 40 appearances with the Jets as a backup to starter Connor Hellebuyck over his two seasons in Winnipeg.

Last year he recorded six wins, seven losses and a shootout defeat in 19 games. He sported a 3.28 goals-against average.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘I wanted it so badly’: Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck voted NHL’s top goalie

Brossoit was originally a draft pick of the Calgary Flames in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He played in parts of four seasons with the Edmonton Oilers before joining the Jets as a free agent for the 2018-2019 season.

1:54 Ray Petkau scored on Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit Ray Petkau scored on Connor Hellebuyck and Laurent Brossoit