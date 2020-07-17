Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck named a finalist for Vezina Trophy

Send this page to someone via email

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top goaltender.

The trio were announced Friday after all NHL general managers submitted ballots at the end of the regular season.

Hellebuyck led all goalies in appearances (58), shots faced (1,796), saves (1,656) and shutouts (six), and ranked second in starts (56), wins (31) and minutes (3,268:33).

The native of Commerce, Mich., led the Jets to a spot in the Stanley Cup qualifying round against the Calgary Flames in Edmonton next month.

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar).

Hellebuyck is looking to become the first netminder from a Canadian team to win the Vezina since Carey Price of the Montreal Canadiens captured the award in 2015.

Rask helped the Bruins finish with the NHL’s best record this season. He led the league in goals-against average (2.12) and was second in save percentage (.929).

The Bruins goalie won the Vezina in 2014 in his only other year as a finalist.

Vasilevskiy posted an NHL-best 35 wins, marking the third consecutive years he has led the league or tied for the lead in that category.

The winner will be announced during the conference finals.

