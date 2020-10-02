New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Edmonton’s Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta health authorities have declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at the Edmonton care centre that earlier this year experienced the province’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak.

“Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak for the second floor of the care home” reads a post on the Good Samaritan Southgate Care Centre‘s website.

As of Friday afternoon, the care centre’s website showed the outbreak consisted of two people diagnosed with COVID-19 — both employees at the facility.

“AHS is working with the facility to ensure anyone at risk of exposure is being tested and isolated as appropriate,” Tom McMillan, a spokesperson for Alberta Health, told Global News in an email.

“The health and safety of residents and staff is the top priority.”

Global News has reached out to Alberta Health Services for more information about the outbreak and to ask what additional precautions are being taken.

Just two weeks ago, a previous outbreak at the facility was declared over. That outbreak saw 34 deaths linked to COVID-19.

