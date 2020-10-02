Menu

Crime

Ottawa police charge suspect following late-night arson on Daly Avenue

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 3:46 pm
The Ottawa police arson unit has charged a suspect in relation to an incident at a Daly Avenue residence.
An Ottawa man has been charged after police say someone broke into a Daly Avenue apartment with the intent to set a fire.

Front-line officers responded to a break-and-enter call at about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Daly Avenue Thursday.

Police say a man broke a window in a residential building and once inside, poured gasoline on the floor.

Read more: Ottawa man, 35, charged with sexual assault following online dating meetup

Witnesses in the building were woken up by the sound of broken glass and saw the suspect leaving the area, according to police.

Roughly an hour later, police say another witness woke up to the smell of gasoline and called 9-1-1.

Responding officers say they located the suspect and arrested him without incident around 5 a.m.

The Ottawa police’s arson unit has charged Kivi Bar Wari, 36, of Ottawa with arson-related offences, breaking-and-entering and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

