Ottawa police charge suspect following late-night arson on Daly Avenue

An Ottawa man has been charged after police say someone broke into a Daly Avenue apartment with the intent to set a fire.

Front-line officers responded to a break-and-enter call at about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Daly Avenue Thursday.

Police say a man broke a window in a residential building and once inside, poured gasoline on the floor.

Witnesses in the building were woken up by the sound of broken glass and saw the suspect leaving the area, according to police.

Roughly an hour later, police say another witness woke up to the smell of gasoline and called 9-1-1.

Responding officers say they located the suspect and arrested him without incident around 5 a.m.

The Ottawa police’s arson unit has charged Kivi Bar Wari, 36, of Ottawa with arson-related offences, breaking-and-entering and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

