Crime

Mentally ill man who stabbed 5 people at Calgary party appeals denial of freedoms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 3:31 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta Review Board to update progress of Matthew de Grood' Alberta Review Board to update progress of Matthew de Grood
WATCH (Sept. 8): The Alberta Review Board will get an update on the progress of Matthew de Grood, the man who stabbed five people to death at a Calgary house party six years ago. Bindu Suri has more on what to expect at the virtual hearing.

Lawyers for a mentally ill man who fatally stabbed five young people at a Calgary house party are appealing a decision to deny him some privileges.

A provincial mental health review board said last month that Matthew de Grood is making progress as a patient at Alberta Hospital Edmonton, but will not be allowed to go into a group home in the next year.

Read more: Matthew de Grood found not criminally responsible in Brentwood murders

The board also rejected recommendations to allow de Grood travel of up to one week within Alberta and unsupervised passes in Edmonton.

Lawyer Allan Fay says it’s his opinion that board members fixated on the possibility his client, who has schizophrenia, might stop taking his medication, even though there is no evidence to suggest de Grood would do that.

Read more: Matthew de Grood, who killed 5 while delusional in Calgary is making progress: psychiatrist

Fay says de Grood, who is now 29, has been a model patient and done nothing but show improvement.

De Grood was found not criminally responsible for the 2014 killings of Zackariah Rathwell, Jordan Segura, Kaitlin Perras, Josh Hunter and Lawrence Hong, because he was suffering from delusions at the time.

Click to play video 'Matthew de Grood given more freedom after review board decision' Matthew de Grood given more freedom after review board decision
© 2020 The Canadian Press
