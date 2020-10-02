Manitoba records 43 new coronavirus cases; one new death announced

Send this page to someone via email

The province has recorded a total of 43 new coronavirus cases, Manitoba health officials said Friday, and one new death.

“The individual was a male in his 70s and a previously announced case connected to Parkview Place,” said the province.

The new cases bring the total number in the province to 2,072. There are seven cases in Prairie Mountain, six in the Interlake, one new case in Southern Health and 29 in Winnipeg.

The number of deaths is now at 21, while 1,399 have recovered. There are 18 people in hospital, with seven in ICU, and a total of 652 active cases. A total of 1,454 tests were done on Thursday.

An outbreak has been declared at the Carberry Personal Care home, said officials, and the home is moving to Code Red or critical.

Hugh John Macdonald School in Winnipeg on Sept. 28, Lindenwood Childcare Centre on Sept. 25-29, Bar Red Sea on Sept. 19, CF Polo Park on Sept. 19 and Boston Pizza in Dauphin on Sept. 13 were also added to the potential exposure list.

A Westjet flight on Sept. 21 is also a possible exposure site, said health officials. Flight 147 from Winnipeg to Edmonton, rows 4-10 may have been affected.

On Thursday the province said it will be expanding requirements for wearing masks in health facilities.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7 a requirement for non-medical masks previously put in place for all Manitoba health facilities will be extended to doctor’s offices and community service providers affiliated with Manitoba’s health regions.

Winnipeg and its surrounding communities remains in a Code Orange restricted situation.

