Health

Manitoba records 43 new coronavirus cases; one new death announced

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba’s COVID-19 case count breaks 2,000 with 36 new cases' Coronavirus: Manitoba’s COVID-19 case count breaks 2,000 with 36 new cases
Health officials in Manitoba identified 36 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and said a second case has been reported at a school in Carberry. The new cases bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March to 2,029.

The province has recorded a total of 43 new coronavirus cases, Manitoba health officials said Friday, and one new death.

“The individual was a male in his 70s and a previously announced case connected to Parkview Place,” said the province.

The new cases bring the total number in the province to 2,072. There are seven cases in Prairie Mountain, six in the Interlake, one new case in Southern Health and 29 in Winnipeg.

The number of deaths is now at 21, while 1,399 have recovered. There are 18 people in hospital, with seven in ICU, and a total of 652 active cases. A total of 1,454 tests were done on Thursday.

Read more: Manitoba’s coronavirus case count breaks 2K, 36 new cases reported Thursday

Story continues below advertisement

An outbreak has been declared at the Carberry Personal Care home, said officials, and the home is moving to Code Red or critical.

Hugh John Macdonald School in Winnipeg on Sept. 28, Lindenwood Childcare Centre on Sept. 25-29, Bar Red Sea on Sept. 19, CF Polo Park on Sept. 19 and Boston Pizza in Dauphin on Sept. 13 were also added to the potential exposure list.

A Westjet flight on Sept. 21 is also a possible exposure site, said health officials. Flight 147 from Winnipeg to Edmonton, rows 4-10 may have been affected.

On Thursday the province said it will be expanding requirements for wearing masks in health facilities.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 7 a requirement for non-medical masks previously put in place for all Manitoba health facilities will be extended to doctor’s offices and community service providers affiliated with Manitoba’s health regions.

Winnipeg and its surrounding communities remains in a Code Orange restricted situation.

coronavirus in manitobamanitoba coronavirusdaily coronavirus numbers in manitobadaily covid numbers
