Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Masks and gloves go in the garbage, York Region cities tell residents

By Staff The Canadian Press
A used protective face mask is seen discarded on the ground in Vancouver, B.C. in May 2020.
A used protective face mask is seen discarded on the ground in Vancouver, B.C. in May 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Several cities are urging residents to throw their disposable masks, gloves and wipes in the garbage, not the recycling bin.

York Region — which includes Markham, Richmond Hill and Vaughan — says residents have increasingly been putting those items in the recycling or the green bin since the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

It says that can put frontline workers at a higher risk of getting and spreading the novel coronavirus.

Starting Monday, York Region says waste workers in those cities will not empty blue bins with those items and will place a warning sticker on them.

Trending Stories

Read more: Plastic waste from personal protective equipment — the other coronavirus ‘plague’

Meanwhile, the City of Toronto has been asking residents since March to put tissues and paper towels in the garbage instead of the green bin, and says masks and gloves have always belonged in the garbage.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto and neighbouring Peel Region also say they’ve seen an increase in masks and gloves littering outdoor spaces and are urging people to place those items in the trash.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
COVID-19TorontoPPEMaskspersonal protective equipmentMarkhamVaughanYork RegionRichmond HillWasteGreen BinglovesPPE Wastemasks gloves garbage
Flyers
More weekly flyers