Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Budget officer seeks more transparency on $422B in loans distributed by Crown corporations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 2, 2020 12:03 pm
Click to play video 'Parliamentary budget officer says Canada’s deficit ‘unsustainable’' Parliamentary budget officer says Canada’s deficit ‘unsustainable’
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 7): Parliamentary budget officer says Canada's deficit 'unsustainable'

OTTAWA — The parliamentary budget officer says Crown corporations have handed out an estimated $422 billion in “liquidity support” to businesses since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Four Crown corporations account for roughly $236 billion in loans or deferrals handed out since the start of the pandemic to make it easier for businesses to manage costs.

Read more: Canada’s current deficit level will be ‘unsustainable’ within 1 to 2 years: PBO

The measures are mostly to be repaid, with just some portions of loans being forgivable, meaning they are unlikely to have a large impact on the federal deficit.

Trending Stories

But budget officer Yves Giroux warns they represent a significant expansion of the government’s financial footprint and exposure to risk from bad debts that would hit Ottawa’s bottom line.

Story continues below advertisement

Even more problematic, he says, is the lack of public reporting of potential budget costs and risks.

Giroux says one outlier is the Bank of Canada, which reports weekly on its asset purchases, which have added $186 billion to the central bank’s balance sheet since March, not including about $234 billion in federal debt.

Click to play video 'Canada’s economic “snapshot” – Parliamentary Budget Officer weighs in' Canada’s economic “snapshot” – Parliamentary Budget Officer weighs in
Canada’s economic “snapshot” – Parliamentary Budget Officer weighs in
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In CanadaCoronavirus CasesParliamentary Budget OfficerParliamentary Budget OfficeYves Giroux
Flyers
More weekly flyers