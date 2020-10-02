Possible cougar sighting at Sutherland dog park in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

A popular dog park in Saskatoon is temporarily closed after a possible cougar sighting.

Police said they received word of the possible sighting at Sutherland dog park at 9:19 p.m. on Thursday.

People who were at the park were asked to leave by police, who said the park will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice to ensure public safety.

Police said conservation officers have been consulted and will return to the park on Friday morning to determine if the park is safe for use.

Last month, a cougar was spotted on a doorbell camera in Moose Jaw.

The cougar was later found and Moose Jaw police, in consultation with conservation officers, euthanized it due to public safety concerns.