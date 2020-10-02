Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Possible cougar sighting at Sutherland dog park in Saskatoon

By David Giles Global News
Posted October 2, 2020 9:45 am
Click to play video 'B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar' B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar
WATCH: One couple from Comox is sharing an up-close-and-personal encounter with a cougar along the Gold River Highway on Vancouver Island.

A popular dog park in Saskatoon is temporarily closed after a possible cougar sighting.

Police said they received word of the possible sighting at Sutherland dog park at 9:19 p.m. on Thursday.

Read more: Saskatchewan man charged after cougar harassed with slingshot in Banff National Park

People who were at the park were asked to leave by police, who said the park will remain closed to vehicles and pedestrians until further notice to ensure public safety.

Police said conservation officers have been consulted and will return to the park on Friday morning to determine if the park is safe for use.

Read more: Cougar spotted on doorbell camera in Moose Jaw euthanized

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, a cougar was spotted on a doorbell camera in Moose Jaw.

The cougar was later found and Moose Jaw police, in consultation with conservation officers, euthanized it due to public safety concerns.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatchewan NewsCougarSaskatoon NewsSutherland Dog ParkCougar in SaskatoonSutherland Dog Park CougarSutherland Dog Park Saskatoon
Flyers
More weekly flyers