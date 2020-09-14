Menu

Canada

Cougar or mountain lion sighting reported in Kitchener park: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Waterloo Regional Police say a cougar was spotted near Montgomery Park in Kitchener.
Waterloo Regional Police say a cougar was spotted near Montgomery Park in Kitchener. Global News file

A cougar or mountain lion was reported spotted in a Kitchener park on Sunday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a woman was walking her dogs in Montgomery Park at around 1:30 p.m. when she saw a large tan-coloured animal, approximately three feet long and believed it to be a cougar or mountain lion.

Read more: Warning issued after cougar chases off-leash dog on Coquitlam Crunch trail

The woman told officers the animal remained still and did not show signs of aggression.

Officers conducted a search of the park for the animal but did not find it.

Read more: Saskatchewan man charged after cougar harassed with slingshot in Banff National Park

They also contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources as well as Grand River Conservation to alert them of the sighting.

