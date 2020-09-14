Cougar or mountain lion sighting reported in Kitchener park: police

Send this page to someone via email

A cougar or mountain lion was reported spotted in a Kitchener park on Sunday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say a woman was walking her dogs in Montgomery Park at around 1:30 p.m. when she saw a large tan-coloured animal, approximately three feet long and believed it to be a cougar or mountain lion.

The woman told officers the animal remained still and did not show signs of aggression.

0:40 B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar B.C couple has close encounter with Vancouver Island cougar

Officers conducted a search of the park for the animal but did not find it.

They also contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources as well as Grand River Conservation to alert them of the sighting.