Nova Scotia implements complete pre-primary program across province

The government of Nova Scotia said Friday that every four-year-old in the province now has access to pre-primary, which is a free, universal early learning program.

Premier Stephen McNeil visited Colby Village Elementary School, in Dartmouth, to celebrate the full rollout of the program.

“Pre-primary is an investment in the future of our province by supporting our youngest Nova Scotians and their families,” Premier McNeil said.

“Thousands of children and families across Nova Scotia have benefited from pre-primary since it launched in 2017, and now countless more will have the same opportunity.”

According to the province, pre-primary is available in all 253 school communities with elementary schools.

To deliver the program, the province said it will invest about $51.4 million this year.

In addition to universal pre-primary, the province said it has completed its rollout of busing for eligible pre-primary children.

“Access to busing reduces barriers for families, especially in rural areas, to access the program,” the government said.

Families who wish to register their child for pre-primary can still contact their Regional Centre for Education or the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial.