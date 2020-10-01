Menu

Crime

Three suspects sought in two separate ATM robberies in downtown Hamilton

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 1, 2020 7:31 pm
Hamilton police are investigating two robberies near downtown ATMs.
Hamilton police are investigating two robberies near downtown ATMs. Global News / File

Hamilton police are reminding residents to be aware of your surroundings when withdrawing money from local bank machines.

Police are looking for three suspects after two different men withdrew money from downtown ATM’s and were robbed.

According to police, one victim was sprayed with an unknown irritant before he was robbed around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Main Street West and Bay Street South and was treated by paramedics.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday, police say a man withdrew money from an ATM in the area of King Street West and James Street North when he was approached by a suspicious couple and assaulted.

The couple didn’t manage to get any money and fled the area before police arrived on the scene.

Detectives say a connection between the two incidents has not been confirmed.

Police have released descriptions of the three suspects.

They are looking for a white man, feet-feet-seven-inches tall and 135 to 180lbs, with brown hair, who was wearing a black hoodie and grey track pants.

Police say the suspicious couple is described as a white man, five-feet-seven-inches tall, in his late 20s or early 30s, and a woman with a medium complexion, five-feet-10-inches tall, in her early 20s.

