2 Cobourg youths facing weapons-related offences following pellet gun incident

Two Cobourg, Ont, youth are facing weapons-related offences, including assault with a weapon, following an incident near Elgin and D’arcy streets on Sept. 28.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a call at 1 p.m., following reports of a firearm being discharged and a fight involving several youths.

Police said when officers arrived, they determined that a youth was apparently hit by at least one pellet from an airsoft pistol. Police also said the youth was allegedly threatened by an individual carrying a knife.

Police said as a result of an investigation, two individuals were arrested.

One youth was charged with:

Weapons Possession for a Dangerous Purpose Contrary to sec. 88 Criminal Code of Canada

Carry Concealed Weapon Contrary to sec. 90 Criminal Code of Canada

Uttering Threats, Contrary to sec. 264.1(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

A second youth was charged with:

Weapons Possession for a Dangerous Purpose Contrary to sec. 88 Criminal Code of Canada

Carry Concealed Weapon Contrary to sec. 90 Criminal Code of Canada

Assault with a Weapon Contrary to sec. 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada

Discharge air pistol/gun with intent to wound, Contrary to sec. 244.1(a)

The identities of both individuals are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

