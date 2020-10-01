Menu

Crime

2 Cobourg youths facing weapons-related offences following pellet gun incident

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 6:37 pm
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a call at 1:00 p.m., following reports of a firearm being discharged, and a fight reportedly involving several youths.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a call at 1:00 p.m., following reports of a firearm being discharged, and a fight reportedly involving several youths. Global Peterborough file

Two Cobourg, Ont, youth are facing weapons-related offences, including assault with a weapon, following an incident near Elgin and D’arcy streets on Sept. 28.

According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a call at 1 p.m., following reports of a firearm being discharged and a fight involving several youths.

Read more: Oshawa youth, Brampton man face weapons and assault charges in Peterborough

Police said when officers arrived, they determined that a youth was apparently hit by at least one pellet from an airsoft pistol. Police also said the youth was allegedly threatened by an individual carrying a knife.

Police said as a result of an investigation, two individuals were arrested.

One youth was charged with:

  • Weapons Possession for a Dangerous Purpose Contrary to sec. 88 Criminal Code of Canada
  • Carry Concealed Weapon Contrary to sec. 90 Criminal Code of Canada
  • Uttering Threats, Contrary to sec. 264.1(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada

A second youth was charged with:

  • Weapons Possession for a Dangerous Purpose Contrary to sec. 88 Criminal Code of Canada
  • Carry Concealed Weapon Contrary to sec. 90 Criminal Code of Canada
  • Assault with a Weapon Contrary to sec. 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada
  • Discharge air pistol/gun with intent to wound, Contrary to sec. 244.1(a)

The identities of both individuals are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

