2 Cobourg youths facing weapons-related offences following pellet gun incident

Two Cobourg, Ont, youth are facing weapons-related offences, including assault with a weapon, following an incident near Elgin and D’arcy streets on Sept. 28.
According to the Cobourg Police Service, officers responded to a call at 1 p.m., following reports of a firearm being discharged and a fight involving several youths.
Police said when officers arrived, they determined that a youth was apparently hit by at least one pellet from an airsoft pistol. Police also said the youth was allegedly threatened by an individual carrying a knife.
Police said as a result of an investigation, two individuals were arrested.
One youth was charged with:
- Weapons Possession for a Dangerous Purpose Contrary to sec. 88 Criminal Code of Canada
- Carry Concealed Weapon Contrary to sec. 90 Criminal Code of Canada
- Uttering Threats, Contrary to sec. 264.1(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada
A second youth was charged with:
- Weapons Possession for a Dangerous Purpose Contrary to sec. 88 Criminal Code of Canada
- Carry Concealed Weapon Contrary to sec. 90 Criminal Code of Canada
- Assault with a Weapon Contrary to sec. 267(a) Criminal Code of Canada
- Discharge air pistol/gun with intent to wound, Contrary to sec. 244.1(a)
The identities of both individuals are being withheld in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Comments