Greater Moncton’s ban on single-use plastic bags now in effect

A ban on single-use plastic bags is now in effect in Greater Moncton and retailers and consumers alike are having to adjust to the new norm.

The owner of Point Part Petro Canada in Riverview, N.B., said the ban has not had a huge impact on her business.

“People are not purchasing large items in a convenience store so it has helped us in that way,” said Irene Knowles.

Knowles said she has stocked up on paper bags for those who do need a carry-out. But depending on the size of the bag, she said, under the bylaw retailers are required to charge for them, which doesn’t sit well with her.

“I don’t like having to charge for the bags”, she said.

According to the City of Dieppe, the charge is meant to encourage more people to use their own reusable bags.

Seepage is the biggest concern at the Old Time Meat Market in Riverview, where butcher Josh Holden said staff are taking extra care when packing up their meats.

“Anything that has potential to leak we are obviously going to double wrap it up and we are not going to send anything out that is leaking all over the place, especially without the plastic bags,” he said.

He said most customers are asking for cardboard boxes or are choosing not to use any bag at all.

Under the bylaw, small paper bags, bags used to package loose bulk items such as fruit, vegetables, meat, poultry or fish, and bags used to wrap flowers or potted plants are among the list of bags exempt from the ban.