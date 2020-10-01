Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Manitoba premier says agenda to include paid sick leave for those with coronavirus

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Premier says his government's plans include legislation to support paid sick leave for those affected by COVID-19.
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister Premier says his government's plans include legislation to support paid sick leave for those affected by COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

The Manitoba government is to lay out its agenda in a throne speech set for Wednesday, but it remains to be seen whether the Opposition will co-operate.

Premier Brian Pallister says his plans include legislation to support paid sick leave for those affected by COVID-19.

Read more: Varied reactions to throne speech as Manitoba premier, experts weigh in

Pallister’s Progressive Conservative government will also have to start from scratch on dozens of bills — addressing issues ranging from Sunday shopping to cannabis consumption — that were introduced earlier this year.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Manitoba Premier says throne speech must focus on the health of Canadians' Coronavirus: Manitoba Premier says throne speech must focus on the health of Canadians
Coronavirus: Manitoba Premier says throne speech must focus on the health of Canadians

“COVID-19 has handed us new challenges, even greater than the ones before, but we are determined to face these challenges together as ‘Team Manitoba’,” said Pallister in a government release.

“Our government is focused on protecting Manitobans and helping everyone stay safe and secure during these unprecedented times.”

Read more: Throne speech read, Manitoba politicians head back to work

The Opposition New Democrats blocked the bills for several days in the spring, and the Tory government only recalled the legislature for a few days when the pandemic started.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew says the party is ready to push back on issues it doesn’t agree with.

Click to play video 'Essential workers in Manitoba still waiting for COVID ‘risk pay’' Essential workers in Manitoba still waiting for COVID ‘risk pay’
Essential workers in Manitoba still waiting for COVID ‘risk pay’
