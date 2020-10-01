Menu

Entertainment

Surrey movie theatre that reopened amid COVID-19 closes due to 200% rent increase, says owner 

By Jon Azpiri & Ted Chernecki Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 3:30 pm
Click to play video 'Surrey theatre owner says landlord’s greed forcing him to close' Surrey theatre owner says landlord’s greed forcing him to close
The owner of Surrey's Rialto theatre says he's being forced to close permanently, because his landlord is demanding a 200% rent increase. Ted Chernecki reports.

South Surrey’s Rialto Theatre has closed for good due to a 200-per-cent increase in rent, according to the theatre’s owner.

Rahim Manji said after enduring a temporary closure and changes to the film industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he can’t afford the rent hike.

Click to play video 'B.C. film industry hoping to bounce back after coronavirus closure' B.C. film industry hoping to bounce back after coronavirus closure
B.C. film industry hoping to bounce back after coronavirus closure

“No one should be able to raise rents that much money,” he told Global News on Wednesday. “I know there’s a cap on what you can do in residential, but there’s not in commercial, and there should be something out there.”

Read more: Coronavirus: Cineplex loses $98.9M in Q2 after movie theatres closed during pandemic

Manji has tried repeatedly to contact his landlord in person or on the phone, but said he only gets mail from lawyers.

Global News was also unsuccessful in reaching Bowen Enterprises, the company that owns the property.

Click to play video 'Productions set to start shooting as B.C. film industry restarts' Productions set to start shooting as B.C. film industry restarts
Productions set to start shooting as B.C. film industry restarts

Manji said the Rialto had recently reopened safely, meeting and exceeding health guidelines.

He will miss serving his clientele, many of whom are seniors, he said.

“I had a guest call me yesterday. She was a senior and she was crying on the phone and she was like, ‘I cannot come to movies anymore because this is the closest theatre,'” he said.

“She doesn’t have a way to get around.”

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusBC COVID-19BC movie theatres COVID-19Rialto Theatre closingSurrey movie theatre closingSurrey movie theatre closureSurrey movie theatresSurrey Rialto Theatre closing
