Surrey movie theatre that reopened amid COVID-19 closes due to 200% rent increase, says owner 

South Surrey’s Rialto Theatre has closed for good due to a 200-per-cent increase in rent, according to the theatre’s owner.

Rahim Manji said after enduring a temporary closure and changes to the film industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he can’t afford the rent hike.

“No one should be able to raise rents that much money,” he told Global News on Wednesday. “I know there’s a cap on what you can do in residential, but there’s not in commercial, and there should be something out there.”

Manji has tried repeatedly to contact his landlord in person or on the phone, but said he only gets mail from lawyers.

Global News was also unsuccessful in reaching Bowen Enterprises, the company that owns the property.

Manji said the Rialto had recently reopened safely, meeting and exceeding health guidelines.

He will miss serving his clientele, many of whom are seniors, he said.

“I had a guest call me yesterday. She was a senior and she was crying on the phone and she was like, ‘I cannot come to movies anymore because this is the closest theatre,'” he said.

“She doesn’t have a way to get around.”