Peterborough County OPP investigate dangerous boating incident on Rice Lake

A group of people fishing on boats in McGregor Bay on Rice Lake had a dangerous encounter with a powerboat on Saturday evening.

Video provided to Global News shows a white powerboat moving dangerously through the group of fishing boats, speeding and creating a wake.

Peterborough County OPP were made aware of the incident on Monday and are now trying to identify the driver of the powerboat.

“It was dangerous for all of the fishermen as well as those on the powerboat,” Const. Joe Ayotte said. “It was turning very quickly and anyone could’ve been thrown from the boat and any of the fishermen could’ve been hit at any time. It was very dangerous operation of that vessel.

“We have our marine unit investigating. Our crime unit has been notified and our forensic identification unit has also been notified to see if they can identify the vessel.”

Ayotte said criminal charges are pending.

“It’s a disturbing video.” Tweet This

The incident happened just after 7 p.m.

Jerry Song was fishing on a boat at the time of the incident.

“There were 20 to 30 fishing boats there. We saw a white boat come to the fishing area and suddenly he increased the speed and then rushed the fishing boats,” he told Global News Peterborough from his home in the North York area of Toronto. “It was very scary. He made a U-turn and then did it again.”

Song said the driver of the powerboat didn’t say anything to the group that was fishing.

“Maybe he has concern about fishing over there. But it’s not the right way to express (himself).”

Peterborough County OPP say the incident was reported online through the OPP portal.

Ayotte says it’s better to phone it in while it’s happening so that officers can be dispatched to intervene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP or Crime Stoppers.