3 new cases of COVID-19 in Kingston region Thursday, 2 resolved, 19 active

KFL&A Public Health is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region Thursday.

Two of the region’s active cases were also deemed resolved, bringing the region’s total active cases to 19.

Public health says all three cases were found in males under the age of 20. One of those males is not elementary or secondary school aged, according to public health, whereas the other two were deemed “not a risk to school environment.” Public health has yet to clarify what the second determination means.

The Queen’s University COVID-19 tracker has also added one new case Thursday, bringing this week’s total to five cases linked to the university, and 15 overall since the beginning of September.

These three new cases come the same day as public health identified a large gathering on Sept. 18 in the university district linked to five cases in the region. The health unit has since asked anyone who attended the party to self-isolate and get tested.

Public health did not respond when asked if any of the new cases were linked to that party.

There have been a total of 138 cases of COVID-19 in the Kingston region since the pandemic began, with 119 now deemed resolved.