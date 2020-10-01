Menu

Ottawa adds 66 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths to start October

By Craig Lord Global News
The number of active cases of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa dipped slightly to 677 on Thursday.
Ottawa’s coronavirus case count continues to rise amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the nation’s capital.

Ottawa Public Health reported 66 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 4,388 locally.

There are now 677 active cases of the virus in Ottawa, a slight dip from Wednesday.

Read more: Starbucks shifts to take out-only in Quebec, Ottawa stores due to COVID-19 concerns

Two more people have died in relation to COVID-19, raising Ottawa’s death toll of the pandemic to 289.

Seventeen people are now in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, three of whom are in the intensive care unit.

No new outbreaks in schools or long-term care homes were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Ontario could have a dire COVID-19 forecast, expert says
The long lineups that have marked Ottawa’s coronavirus testing centres in recent weeks are showing signs of improvement at two sites.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital and l’Hôpital Montfort both tweeted Thursday that lineups were relatively short in the mid-afternoon at the Moodie and Heron care clinics and encouraged those who might’ve been standing by for a test to come get assessed at one of the sites.

Story continues below advertisement
