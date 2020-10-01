Fitness World gym members left in limbo as B.C. watchdog investigates contracts

Consumer Protection BC is inspecting Fitness World’s business practices as members raise complaints about cancelling their memberships.

The provincial regulator told Consumer Matters that it’s aware of some of the issues consumers have had with Fitness World and its acquisition of certain Steve Nash gym locations.

“We just wanted to take a look at their contracts because we are responsible for what needs to be in those contracts,” Tatiana Chabeaux-Smith, Consumer Protection BC spokesperson, said.

Back in March, SNFW Fitness BC, which operated Steve Nash Fitness World, notified members that all facilities would be closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that they would not be charged during the shutdown period.

Hundreds of employees were eventually terminated and the business was transferred to new owners. But many members have said they’ve been left in limbo with little or no communication from Fitness World on what happens with their contracts.

“I just want to cancel my membership right now and I would just like to know how to do that,” said longtime member Bev Ulmer.

The Coquitlam resident, who joined the club in 2004, said she wants to cancel her husband’s membership as well because he’s in a nursing home.

Her membership was temporarily frozen for several months because of the pandemic, Ulmer said. In August, without any notification, Fitness World charged her credit card even though her gym hasn’t reopened.

“I’ve got no communication back from them for anything. Phone numbers I’ve phoned are not in service or not the correct place or nobody answers,” she said. “I’m not going to pay for something that’s not there.”

Vancouver resident Dan Holloway shared Ulmer’s frustration. He said he left Fitness World months ago, but hasn’t been able to cancel his membership.

“It’s near impossible. I don’t know what to do. You should be able to contact somebody and speak with someone,” Holloway said.

The Better Business Bureau said it has been looking into the company since March because many consumers were left without answers after the transfer of ownership from Steve Nash to Fitness World.

Customers have said they’ve had no update about membership contracts, personal training and other services that were paid in advance, the BBB said. The organization has given the company a “D minus” rating.

Consumer Matters reached out to Fitness World on behalf of Holloway and Ulmer, and asked about its lack of communication with members and difficulty with cancelling memberships.

The company did not answer our questions, only stating: “Thanks for reaching out and sharing these members concerns. The Fitness World team will be reaching out to these members directly to resolve their issues.”

Since then, Holloway said he has received a credit on his charge card, while Ulmer said she received an email stating she would be reimbursed for the month of August and that her and her husband’s membership would be cancelled.

“It’s really good that someone is out there and helping people get what’s fair to them,” Ulmer said.