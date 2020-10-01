Double-digit coronavirus case increase in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government gave an update on new coronavirus cases in the province on Thursday.

Health officials said there were 14 new cases in the daily update, with the overall total for the province growing to 1,927 since the first case was reported in March. They also said one case from Sept. 30 in the north east zone has been assigned to north central.

According to a press release, most of the new cases are located in the central east zone with five, while there are four in Regina, two in south west and the rest in north central, north east and south central.

In the province, seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — all are receiving inpatient care.

Nine more people have recovered, bringing total recoveries to 1,759.

There have been 24 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 144 active cases in the province, health officials said. Active cases are total cases less recoveries and deaths.

According to a press release, 2,211 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday in Saskatchewan. To date, 193,006 tests have been carried out in the province.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

