1 arrested, 1 still wanted for shooting death of B.C. man in Winnipeg

An arrest has been made in the July homicide of a B.C. man in Winnipeg, while police are now asking for help tracking down a second suspect.

Winnipeg police say 31-year-old Cody Alexander Sleigh was shot in the 1000 block of Main Street at 5:45 a.m. on July 21.

Sleigh, who is originally from British Columbia and was living in Winnipeg at the time, was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died two days later.

On Sept. 7, Winnipeg police and Williams Lake RCMP arrested Kleon Cassidy Pop, 32, in Williams Lake, B.C.

Pop has since been returned to Winnipeg and charged with first-degree murder.

Police are now asking for help locating a second suspect in connection with Sleigh’s death.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for 19-year-old Dyllan Petrin.

Petrin has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo of Chinese characters on the left side of his neck. Winnipeg Police Service

Dyllan Petrin is believed to be in the south-central area of British Columbia. Winnipeg Police Service

Police say Petrin is five-foot-five in height and is of medium build with short dark hair. He also has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tattoo of Chinese characters on the left side of his neck.

Petrin is believed to be in the south-central area of British Columbia.

He is considered armed and dangerous and is not to be approached.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is being asked to call Winnipeg police at 1-204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477. B.C. residents who may have information regarding Petrin are asked to call their local police service.