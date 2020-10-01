Menu

Crime

2 Joyceville inmates face murder charges after 9-month police investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 12:24 pm
Two Joyceville Institution inmates are facing first degree murder charges in relation to the death of another inmate last year.
OPP have charged two Joyceville Institution inmates with murder following the death of another inmate late last year.

Police say Glen Darrell Vanduzen, 43, was severely injured during a violent assault at the institution on Dec. 1, 2019. Vanduzen died as a result of his injuries three days after the assault, police said.

OPP’s Joint Forces Penitentiary Squad, Kingston police and the Correctional Service Canada investigated Vanduzen’s death.

After nine months of investigation, OPP charged 37-year-old Jason Foreman and 30-year-old Adrian Lai with first-degree murder.

Both are inmates at the institution and will remain in custody.

