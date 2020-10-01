Early morning car fire in Cambridge also damages auto repair shop: police

An early morning car fire also caused damage to an auto repair shop in Cambridge, Ont., on Thursday, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say emergency services were called to the area near Franklin Boulevard and Savage Drive at around 3:15 a.m.
Police say members of the Cambridge Fire Department arrived and found a vehicle completely engulfed in flames.
They say firefighters quickly extinguished the fire but not before it caused damage to the nearby auto repair shop.
Police say no one was injured as a result of the fire.
Police say the fire remains under investigation and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
