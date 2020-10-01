Fire at recycling plant in Saint John caused by overheated metal: AIM

Send this page to someone via email

Following a fire that broke out at the Port of Saint John American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling facility on Sept. 24, health officials have concluded that there were no explosions and that no workers were exposed to toxic environments.

“It has been determined that the cause of the fire was an undetected nonferrous chunk of material that overheated,” AIM said in a statement on Wednesday.

A non-ferrous metal is a metal that does not contain iron, which includes alloys.

On Sept. 24, Saint John Fire said the fire was quickly contained and controlled and there were no injuries.

“AIM is taking the situation seriously and with a view to prevention, is currently reviewing which technological changes can practically be made to prevent this from happening again.”

