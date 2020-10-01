Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Fire

Fire at recycling plant in Saint John caused by overheated metal: AIM

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 1, 2020 11:09 am
The American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling facility on fire in Saint John on Sept. 24, 2020.
The American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling facility on fire in Saint John on Sept. 24, 2020. Tim Roszell/Global News

Following a fire that broke out at the Port of Saint John American Iron and Metal (AIM) recycling facility on Sept. 24, health officials have concluded that there were no explosions and that no workers were exposed to toxic environments.

“It has been determined that the cause of the fire was an undetected nonferrous chunk of material that overheated,” AIM said in a statement on Wednesday.

Read more: (Nov. 2018) ‘It was big’ — Another explosion reported at AIM recycling facility in Saint John

A non-ferrous metal is a metal that does not contain iron, which includes alloys.

On Sept. 24, Saint John Fire said the fire was quickly contained and controlled and there were no injuries.

“AIM is taking the situation seriously and with a view to prevention, is currently reviewing which technological changes can practically be made to prevent this from happening again.”

Click to play video 'Saint John calls for tax reform amid recycling facility fire costs' Saint John calls for tax reform amid recycling facility fire costs
Saint John calls for tax reform amid recycling facility fire costs
