Toronto police say a man has died after being shot early Thursday in North York.

Emergency services responded to a call about a shooting in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street just after 9:15 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said schools in the area are on lockdown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

SHOOTING: UPDATE

Lawrence Av W + Jane St

*9:48 am*

– police are on scene

– the victim of the shooting, an adult male has been pronounced deceased

– anyone with information please contact police#GO1863629

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 1, 2020

