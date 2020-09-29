Man in serious condition after shooting in east-end Toronto, reports tow trucks involved

Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 8:30 p.m. with reports multiple gunshots were fired.
The spokesperson said it was reported a man was shot and left the scene in a Range Rover. It was also reported that the shooter left the scene in a tow truck.
Police later said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was reported to have serious injuries.
Investigators have sealed off multiple scenes, officers said.
More to come.
