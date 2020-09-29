Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man in serious condition after shooting in east-end Toronto, reports tow trucks involved

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted September 29, 2020 9:55 pm
Police said emergency crews received multiple reports shots were fired at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said emergency crews received multiple reports shots were fired at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 8:30 p.m. with reports multiple gunshots were fired.

The spokesperson said it was reported a man was shot and left the scene in a Range Rover. It was also reported that the shooter left the scene in a tow truck.

Read more: 20 people charged in connection with tow truck turf wars across GTA

Police later said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was reported to have serious injuries.

Trending Stories

Investigators have sealed off multiple scenes, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingToronto gun violenceToronto shootingsTow truck shootingsTow truck shootingTow truck shootings TorontoShooting Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road
Flyers
More weekly flyers