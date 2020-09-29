Man in serious condition after shooting in east-end Toronto, reports tow trucks involved

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is in serious condition after a shooting in the city’s east end Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road at around 8:30 p.m. with reports multiple gunshots were fired.

The spokesperson said it was reported a man was shot and left the scene in a Range Rover. It was also reported that the shooter left the scene in a tow truck.

Read more: 20 people charged in connection with tow truck turf wars across GTA

Police later said a man was dropped off at a hospital with a gunshot wound. He was reported to have serious injuries.

Investigators have sealed off multiple scenes, officers said.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

SHOOTING: (UPDATE)

Midland Ave & Ellesmere Rd

– police o/s

– have located evidence of blood

– no victim, no suspect o/s

– witnesses informed tow trucks were involved in the shooting, and has since fled the scene

– large police presence in the area

– will update#GO1853696

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) September 30, 2020