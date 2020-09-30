B.C. man convicted of dangerous driving in horrific high-speed crash gets 18 months in jail

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was convicted of dangerous driving causing death for speeding through a Vancouver intersection in 2015 and killing another driver will spend 18 months in jail.

Dr. Alphonsus Hui died after he was struck by an Audi driven by Ken Chung travelling 119 kilometres per hour through the intersection at Oak Street and West 41st Avenue.

Hui, who was headed to work when the collision occurred, died at the scene from multiple blunt force trauma.

Chung will also face a five-year driving prohibition.

In May 2018, a judge ruled Chung’s speeding was a “momentary lapse” and did not meet the test to find criminal fault.

Hui’s daughter Monique immediately launched a petition calling not only for an appeal but also for changes to B.C.’s dangerous driving laws. More than 100,000 people signed the petition.

In May, 2019, the B.C. Court of Appeal replaced the acquittal with a guilty verdict and sent the case back to provincial court for sentencing.

An appeal court judge ruled that driving at such a high speed is “so wildly beyond any safe standard that it is appropriately branded criminal.”

Dash cam video, which was shot from a witness’ car, shows Hui’s car approaching the intersection.

From the right, Chung’s car comes speeding through the intersection and slams into Hui’s car, which was turning left. The force of the impact sends the smaller car across the road and into the fire hydrant and bushes beside the gas station.

Chung was driving 140 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on Oak Street, and was moving at 119 km/h when the impact happened.