Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Traffic

Premier Jason Kenney to provide update on Calgary Ring Road project

By Caley Ramsay Global News
An aerial photo, taken in April 2018, of where the southwest Calgary ring road is being built.
An aerial photo, taken in April 2018, of where the southwest Calgary ring road is being built. COURTESY: Yves Danserau

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday afternoon regarding the Calgary Ring Road.

In a media release, the province said Kenney will be joined by Transportation Minister Ric McIver to provide an update on the project at noon.

The pair will also be joined by Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Tsuut’ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney and Calgary-Glenmore MLA Whitney Issik.

Read more: Southwest Calgary residents ‘shocked’ by weekend ring road construction

The announcement is being made along the southwest leg of the roadway at the Anderson Road interchange.

The province did not provide any further details about what will be announced. Global News plans to stream the news conference live in this story.

Construction on the southwest ring road got underway in 2016.

Read more: Contract awarded for final segment of Calgary’s west ring road

Once the entire ring road project is complete, it will mean more than 100 kilometres of free-flowing roadway.

The southwest stretch of the ring road is currently scheduled to open in 2021.

