Premier Jason Kenney to provide update on Calgary Ring Road project

Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday afternoon regarding the Calgary Ring Road.

In a media release, the province said Kenney will be joined by Transportation Minister Ric McIver to provide an update on the project at noon.

The pair will also be joined by Mayor Naheed Nenshi, Tsuut’ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney and Calgary-Glenmore MLA Whitney Issik.

The announcement is being made along the southwest leg of the roadway at the Anderson Road interchange.

The province did not provide any further details about what will be announced. Global News plans to stream the news conference live in this story.

Construction on the southwest ring road got underway in 2016.

Once the entire ring road project is complete, it will mean more than 100 kilometres of free-flowing roadway.

The southwest stretch of the ring road is currently scheduled to open in 2021.