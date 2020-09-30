B.C. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19, number in hospital edges upward

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus remained unchanged at 234.

The number of active cases edged up slightly from Tuesday to 1,284, while another 3,202 people remained in isolation due to potential exposure.

Seventy-two people were in hospital, up three from Tuesday and the highest number since May 8.

About 83 per cent of B.C.’s 9,138 cases have recovered.