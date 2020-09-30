Menu

Health

B.C. reports 125 new cases of COVID-19, number in hospital edges upward

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital' B.C. health officials report 125 new cases of COVID-19, 72 in hospital
B.C. health officials release a written statement with the daily COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 30. Legislative Bureau Chief Keith Baldrey explains the significance of the hospital numbers.

British Columbia reported 125 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

In a written statement, health officials said the number of deaths linked to the coronavirus remained unchanged at 234.

The number of active cases edged up slightly from Tuesday to 1,284, while another 3,202 people remained in isolation due to potential exposure.

Read more: B.C. reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, one death as total cases top 9,000

Seventy-two people were in hospital, up three from Tuesday and the highest number since May 8.

About 83 per cent of B.C.’s 9,138 cases have recovered.

