McMaster medical student gets shout out from Premier Doug Ford

A McMaster university medical student is being called an “absolute champion” by Ontario’s premier.

Doug Ford gave a shout out to Nicole Crimi as part of his daily COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday.

Crimi has written a COVID-19 educational book for children to help alleviate the stresses and uncertainties that they are experiencing during the pandemic.

Crimi wrote and illustrated the book, titled Patty and the Pandemic, which is geared to children aged 3 to 8.

Ford says her actions reflect “the true Ontario spirit,” while noting that everything she makes from sales of the book is going to charity.

You can order online at pattyandthepandemic.org

