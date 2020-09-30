Coronavirus: Ross Memorial Hospital drive-thru shifting to appointment only model

Send this page to someone via email

Beginning next week, the COVID-19 drive-thru assessment centre at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ont., will be by-appointment-only.

The shift to the new model begins on Monday, the hospital stated. Appointments can be made by calling 705-328-6217. Phone lines are monitored weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Appointments will be available weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.

“Setting appointments will support us in better managing traffic flow as well as prioritizing those who require testing according to the latest Ministry testing guidelines,” stated hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan.

Reminder for today as we once again are experiencing high volume. Be mindful of pedestrians and do not block driveways or businesses. https://t.co/nxA4U1v0zW — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) September 30, 2020

The hospital has faced an increase in those seeking a COVID-19 test, resulting in longer lineups and traffic problems around the hospital.

The centre will provide testing for:

Anyone over age 1 who is showing symptoms of COVID-19 (you may be asked to visit the emergency department if symptoms are severe)

Individuals who have been notified by public health or the COVID Alert app about a potential exposure to a confirmed case of the virus

Individuals who live or work in an at-risk setting, including long-term care, shelters or other congregate setting

You will be visiting a long-term care home

You are eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative as determined by the Ministry of Health or Ministry of Long Term Care

Those who require COVID-19 testing prior to a medical procedure

If symptoms are severe, including difficulty breathing, chest pain, confusion or loss of consciousness, call 911 or proceed to the hospital’s emergency department.

Lindsay COVID-19 drive-thru test centre remains busy

