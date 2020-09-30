Menu

Politics

Newfoundland and Labrador budget projects $1.84-billion deficit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 30, 2020 1:35 pm
Dr. Andrew Furey officially enters the race to replace Dwight Ball as leader of the provincial Liberal party and Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador at the ALT Hotel in St. John's on March 3, 2020.
Dr. Andrew Furey officially enters the race to replace Dwight Ball as leader of the provincial Liberal party and Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador at the ALT Hotel in St. John's on March 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Douglas Gaulton

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The Newfoundland and Labrador government is projecting an $1.84-billion deficit for the current fiscal year – a $309-million improvement from what it had forecast in July.

Provincial net debt is expected to reach $16.4 billion, or about $31,000 per person in the province.

Coronavirus-related delays help push up costs of Muskrat Falls project by $435M

The government says the smaller deficit projection for the 2020-21 fiscal year comes from unexpected pandemic help from the federal government and an improvement in oil prices.

Even so, the province anticipates a $430-million drop in oil royalties compared with the 2019-2020 budget.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said the 2020-2021 budget is a “hold-the-line” budget as the province navigates a global pandemic.

Andrew Furey to replace Dwight Ball as Newfoundland premier
Andrew Furey to replace Dwight Ball as Newfoundland premier

The budget was delivered Wednesday, halfway through the year, because of delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
