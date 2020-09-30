Newfoundland and Labrador budget projects $1.84-billion deficit

Send this page to someone via email

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. – The Newfoundland and Labrador government is projecting an $1.84-billion deficit for the current fiscal year – a $309-million improvement from what it had forecast in July.

Provincial net debt is expected to reach $16.4 billion, or about $31,000 per person in the province.

The government says the smaller deficit projection for the 2020-21 fiscal year comes from unexpected pandemic help from the federal government and an improvement in oil prices.

Even so, the province anticipates a $430-million drop in oil royalties compared with the 2019-2020 budget.

Finance Minister Siobhan Coady said the 2020-2021 budget is a “hold-the-line” budget as the province navigates a global pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

0:35 Andrew Furey to replace Dwight Ball as Newfoundland premier Andrew Furey to replace Dwight Ball as Newfoundland premier

The budget was delivered Wednesday, halfway through the year, because of delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.