Canada

Ministry of Labour investigates workplace death in Quinte West: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
OPP say the Ministry of Labour has taken over an investigation into a workplace death in Quinte West.
OPP say the Ministry of Labour has taken over an investigation into a workplace death in Quinte West. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death in Quinte West, police say.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP were called to a Riverside Drive business in Quinte West following a workplace incident that caused the death of an employee.

Read more: Worker dies at industrial site in Lindsay: police

OPP identified the man as 32-year-old Colin Hennessy of Quinte West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although OPP’s forensic identification unit initially investigated the incident, police say the Ministry of Labour is now continuing the investigation.

