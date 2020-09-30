Ministry of Labour investigates workplace death in Quinte West: OPP

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour is investigating a workplace death in Quinte West, police say.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP were called to a Riverside Drive business in Quinte West following a workplace incident that caused the death of an employee.
Trending Stories
OPP identified the man as 32-year-old Colin Hennessy of Quinte West. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Although OPP’s forensic identification unit initially investigated the incident, police say the Ministry of Labour is now continuing the investigation.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments